Shelby prison shows 201 inmates positive for COVID-19

Montana's private prison in the northwest corner of the state now has documented positive COVID-19 tests from a third of its inmates.
As of Wednesday, 201 of 586 inmates had tested positive for the disease, making it by far the facility with the greatest number of cases among individuals in custody in Montana. It was unclear how many of those cases were active.
On Oct. 6, just 18 Montana Department of Corrections inmates at the facility were listed as positive.
The prison reported an outbreak affecting 26 inmates and three staff members in late September. Those 26 inmates included federal inmates, while the DOC reports cases for only those inmates under its jurisdiction.
Subsequent testing revealed another eight staff members had contracted the virus.
The Crossroads Correctional Facility, owned by CoreCivic, is under contract with the Montana Department of Corrections.
A June 10 plan issued by the department calls for any inmates known to have the virus to be isolated, ideally in a single unit cell. If too many inmates tested positive to allow for that, the DOC plan said the individuals would be isolated in cohorts. Health staff would determine which individuals could be housed together based on risk factors, the plan said.
Neither CoreCivic nor a department spokeswoman responded immediately to a list of questions sent Wednesday morning.
