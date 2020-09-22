Sheriff seeking girl missing out of Park County

-
The Park County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Pray.
Navaeh Knight-Vrana was last seen Monday at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pine Grove Lane in Pray, which is in Paradise Valley.
She’s described as 5-foot and 3-inches tall, medium build with bushy, shoulder-length blond hair, blue eyes and braces.
She was last seen wearing a large black sweater with white stripes and black pants.
Anyone with information on Navaeh is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 406-222-2050.
Juliana Sukut
Day General Assignment Reporter
General assignment reporter for The Billings Gazette.
