Sheriff seeking girl missing out of Park County

The Park County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl from Pray.

Navaeh Knight-Vrana was last seen Monday at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pine Grove Lane in Pray, which is in Paradise Valley.

She’s described as 5-foot and 3-inches tall, medium build with bushy, shoulder-length blond hair, blue eyes and braces.

She was last seen wearing a large black sweater with white stripes and black pants.

Anyone with information on Navaeh is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 406-222-2050.

