Sheriff seeks help finding missing Poplar boy
Sheriff seeks help finding missing Poplar boy

Nickander Merculieff

Merculieff

 Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement is requesting the public's help in finding a 10-year-old boy last seen in Poplar on Thursday.

Nickander Dewayne Dean Merculieff was least seen between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. walking east from the Poplar Elementary School to the Tribal Express Convenience Store on Thursday, according to a Friday morning social media post from the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen wearing black pants, and a black sweater with a dream catcher logo. 

Nickander Merculieff

A photo of the sweater that Nickander was last seen wearing. 

Nickander has short, curly black hair with bangs recently dyed bright red, according to the sheriff's office. He is described as Native American with brown eyes. He is 5-feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Nickander's whereabouts are asked to call the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office at 406-653-6240.

