Sheriff seeks help finding missing Poplar boy

Law enforcement is requesting the public's help in finding a 10-year-old boy last seen in Poplar on Thursday.
Nickander Dewayne Dean Merculieff was least seen between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. walking east from the Poplar Elementary School to the Tribal Express Convenience Store on Thursday, according to a Friday morning social media post from the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office.
You have free articles remaining.
He was last seen wearing black pants, and a black sweater with a dream catcher logo.
Nickander has short, curly black hair with bangs recently dyed bright red, according to the sheriff's office. He is described as Native American with brown eyes. He is 5-feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on Nickander's whereabouts are asked to call the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office at 406-653-6240.