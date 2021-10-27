WILSALL — Greeting travelers along the Shields River Road is a wooden wall smelling of fresh pine sap and fire-charred bark, rows of blackened trees cut and stacked.

The logs were removed from the edges of 16 miles along the gravel route into the northwest end of the Crazy Mountains. This was part of the process to reopen access across a portion of the Custer Gallatin National Forest following this summer’s 21,800-acre American Fork fire.

It isn’t until drivers round a few more corners that the extent of the fire comes into focus. Especially hard hit was the Shields River Campground. Where old fir trees once shaded campsites, now only blackened tree stems, red-needled pines killed by the fire and fresh cut stumps remain.

On this western flank of the fire, crews managed to save the Forest Service’s Crandall Creek rental cabin — built in 2008 just above the campground — but much of the vegetation around it was torched. Slash piles, tree stumps and heavy equipment tracks in the dirt testify to the recent work that was performed.

BAER

Forest Service crews were quick to reopen access to the upper Shields River drainage on the west side of the Crazy Mountains thanks to the work of crews removing hazardous trees along roads, trailheads and other recreation areas. So far they have removed one million board feet of trees, graded damaged portions of roads and continue to map the burn area on federal lands. Eleven members of the Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team — comprised of 11 specialists including soil scientists, hydrologists, archaeologists, engineers and invasive plant experts — moved in next to assess the fire scar.

“This team is focused on areas where visitors recreate and visit the forest including the Shields River Loop, campgrounds, trails, the Crandall Creek rental cabin and the burned portions of road corridors to provide for essential public safety,” said Alex Sienkiewicz, Yellowstone District Ranger, in a press release.

Thanks to the quick response of the crews and contractors, Shields River Road (Road #844) was reopened to public use on Oct. 18, providing access to the Shields Lowline Trail #258 and Lodgepole Trail #266 in time for the fall hunting season. The Crandall Creek cabin has also been reopened for public rental. The first people in will have a lot of dead flies to sweep up.

Fire

The American Fork fire was ignited by lightning on July 17 about 24 miles southwest of Harlowton on the east side of the Crazy Mountains. It started on the Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest. The fire was one of three detected in the region following the passage of a storm front.

Thanks to gusty winds, high temperatures and dry fuels, in only three days the fire ballooned from about 700 acres to 5,200 acres after burning into the adjacent lightning-sparked O’Hearn Creek fire, which was ablaze about two miles to the north.

As it grew, the American Fork fire torched more than 3,800 acres of private land in three counties — Meagher, Sweet Grass and Park.

Sweet Grass County landowner Nathan Anderson said the fire was turned back from the edge of his property outside Big Timber by a favorable change in the wind. That’s the opposite of what happened in November 2007 when the 30,000-acre Chichi fire roared across the eastern base of the Crazy Mountains pushed by 100 mph gusts. Back then, Anderson said the wind was blowing so hard he had to turn his head to breathe.

This year, Anderson said he was resolved to the American Fork fire’s advance, realizing there was nothing more he could do after herding cattle away from the advancing blaze. Things like fire and drought are out of a rancher’s hands, he noted, something with which they have to make peace. Several other landowners on both sides of the mountain range weren't so lucky.

Forest

Most of the fire burned on 18,000 acres of the Custer Gallatin and Helena Lewis and Clark national forests on the north end of the Crazy Mountains. At its peak the fire was fought by 266 personnel and a forest closure was ordered to keep people out of harm’s way.

It wouldn’t be until three months after it ignited — on Oct. 15 — that the American Fork fire was declared contained. The final cost is still pending, but so far is estimated at $11.82 million.

The burn intensity was higher on portions of federal lands on the east side of the Crazies as well as along the Shields River drainage and above it. According to satellite mapping of the burned area, 54% of the acreage was moderately burned with 23% suffering low intensity fire.

“After collecting and ground truthing data at numerous locations, this map was modified to become a soil burn severity map,” the Custer Gallatin National Forest wrote in a press release. “The soil burn severity map depicts the extent to which the soil has been adversely affected within the fire perimeter and plays a critical role in the BAER assessment because soil burn severity is a predictor of post-fire factors including: increased stream flows and sedimentation, rate of natural recovery of vegetation and potential for noxious weed establishment and spread.”

The varied burn pattern outlined by the fire is “generally considered a desirable outcome because it supports a diversity of vegetation types and age classes in the post-fire environment” resulting “in more varied habitat and increased resiliency to future wildfires and insect infestations.”

As news of heavy storms hitting northern California have emphasized, rainfall and spring snowmelt have the ability to cause extreme runoff in burned over areas like the Shields drainage, as well as the Clear, Scofield, Turkey and Middle Fork Sweet Grass creek watersheds.

Forest Service fisheries biologist Clint Sestrich isn’t worried any influx of sediment and debris will harm a population of Yellowstone cutthroat trout that agencies have been collaborating to protect over the past 10 years. He said areas that didn’t burn, specifically streams on the north side of the Shields River drainage, will provide a refuge for the fish without any human intervention.

Should debris and runoff kill any fish, Sestrich is confident cutthroat from these other streams will repopulate the Shields River, provided there is connectivity. To ensure fish passage, since 2016 the Forest Service and its partners have replaced five of nine culverts in the upper drainage to aid fish movement.

Perspective

Although the starkness of the charred landscape in such a beautiful location is startling, the American Fork fire was smaller than 12 others that roared across the state this year.

All told, 48 fires have so far burned more than 900,000 acres in Montana and fire danger remains a concern as dry conditions have persisted into the fall. In recent history, only the 2017 and 2012 fire seasons consumed more acreage than this year.

In south-central Montana, 72 fires have burned on the Custer Gallatin National Forest, one of the first ones igniting in June just outside the community of Red Lodge — a month normally known for lots of rain.

Across the United States, 47,600 wildland fires have burned more than 6.5 million acres this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.