Shipton’s Big R has plans to expand to Lewistown, moving into a large vacant retail building there in the new year.
The farm and ranch supply store has purchased the former Shopko building on Northeast Main Street.
A press release from the business said it will open in the first quarter of 2020 and hold a grand opening in May. The release came in response to a request from Lewistown radio station KXLO.
The supply store has been in business for 70 years and has locations in Billings and Sheridan, Wyoming.
The Lewistown location will be its fifth retail center. Shipton’s also has a power equipment and service center in Billings.
Shipton’s will be renovating the former Shopko site with parking lot improvements, new lighting and bathrooms, and an interior design upgrade.
“We feel that our products, brands, selection and customer service parallel the quality standards of Lewistown, its residents and the culture,” said a press release from owners Jay and Gregg Carroll, and operations manager Ed Chapman.
The Lewistown Shopko closed in June along with 10 other Montana Shopko stores, according to bankruptcy filings for the retailer.
Shopko filed for bankruptcy in January citing excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure.