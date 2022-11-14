Sibling wolves at Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary have died

Aged, sibling gray wolves rescued from a closing California facility in 2019 died at Red Lodge’s Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in October.

Ginny and Dakota were nearing 14 years of age, according to BR Walker, executive director of the sanctuary. The wolves had been rescued from Wildlife Waystation in Southern California, which was closing following damage by a wildland fire in 2017 and floods in 2019.

In late September, Ginny lost her appetite and began to fade before being euthanized in early October. Because wolves are pack animals, and the duo had been together since birth, Dakota’s health rapidly declined and he was euthanized in late October.

“Dakota stayed by her side,” Walker said. “It was such a loss to him.”

The death of the two animals also took a toll on the sanctuary’s staff, she added.

“I got used to seeing them out my office window,” Walker said, noting when the wolves howled the sanctuary’s coyote and cranes would join in for a wild chorus.

Unlike a zoo, the sanctuary takes in animals that otherwise would not survive in the wild. Whether more wolves will be available to adopt is uncertain, Walker added, but for now the wolf habitat won’t be used in case a need does arise.

The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed from the end of December through April.

Next year will be the facility’s 40th anniversary. Walker said the staff is planning for a big year after suffering through a 30% to 40% loss in revenue due to this year’s floods that stalled traffic to the mountain community.

“We’re hoping to plan for another 40,” she said.