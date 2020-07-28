Sidney man dead after train collides with semi near Brockton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A train collided with a semi-truck Tuesday morning in Roosevelt County, killing the driver.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a Freightliner truck was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 near Brockton. At a crossing near BIA Route 1, a train struck the vehicle on the driver’s side, killing the driver. There were no other reported injuries.

MHP reported the driver to be a 24-year-old man from Sidney. The crash is still under investigation at this time.

In May, a 65-year-old man from Sidney died on impact after an Amtrak passenger train struck a tractor near Bainville. The collision derailed the train, injuring four on board the train.

Tuesday’s report marks the 105th death on Montana’s roads for 2020, 20 of which have occurred on its interstates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.