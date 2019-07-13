A Sidney woman who was charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated assault after police found her 2-month-old baby dead in March is facing a second hearing after a not guilty plea.
Sasha Marie Hinds, 30, is charged with one count of deliberate homicide in the death of her 2-month-old daughter and one count of assault with a weapon for the stabbing of Brendan Sheehan, Hinds' half-brother.
In April, Hinds pleaded not guilty to both charges in Richland County District Court, the Sidney Herald reported. She's scheduled to appear for an omnibus hearing on Monday at 9:15 a.m.
On March 16, just before 8:30 a.m., Sidney Police and the Richland County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check at a Sidney apartment called in by Jason Hinds, the father of the child. He described his ex-wife Sasha Hinds as having "mental problems," according to charging documents.
Jason Hinds said he was with his 10-year-old daughter, who had run away from her mother's apartment and was "scared as Sasha was trying to strangle the baby."
Officers who responded to the apartment heard "chanting" coming from inside, and entered after announcing their presence and finding the door unlocked. Once inside SPD officer Austin Papka reported hearing running water from the bathroom. When Papka entered the bathroom he saw Hinds clothed in a bathtub holding a naked baby.
The shower was running and hitting the baby directly in the face, and Papka could see several wounds on the baby's chest, court docs say.
The baby was unresponsive when Papka found her, and he took her to the Sidney Health Center, but hospital staff were unable to resuscitate the baby. An autopsy showed the baby died of multiple deep wounds to the chest.
Police also found a second stabbing victim, Sheehan, 20, who was found in a nearby apartment building with a single stab wound to the stomach. Sheehan, Hinds' half-brother, lived with Hinds, said he and Hinds had taken meth throughout the night. The morning of the stabbing, Sheehan said Hinds began acting violently and erratically toward him and the baby, including stuffing her fist in the baby's mouth and sitting on the baby's head.
Questioned by officers in the emergency room, Sheehan said that he and Hinds had snorted meth, but he told her to "flush" the remaining meth. She went into the bathroom for a while, emerged and stabbed him in the abdomen, speaking erratically about the Bible and God, court documents say.
Sheehan went into the bathroom, found an empty baggie that had contained the meth and assumed Hinds had eaten the rest of the meth. He attempted to stop Hinds from hurting the baby, but blacked out and later awoke in the nearby apartment.
Hinds' other daughter, a 10-year-old, told a similar account as Sheehan. After observing abusive behavior toward the baby and Sheehan, and hearing Hinds speak erratically she fled to a neighbor's house.
Sidney Police Chief Frank DiFonzo told the Billings Gazette in March that Hinds was delirious and unresponsive to questions when police arrived. She was taken to Sidney Health Center because of her erratic behavior, and was later transferred to a Billings hospital where she was hospitalized for several days.
While in Sidney Health Center Hinds "made several excited utterances including that she attempted to kill Sheehan and she tried to kill her baby," court documents say.
If convicted of assault with a weapon Hinds could face up to 20 years in a state prison and a fine of up to $50,000, or both. A deliberate homicide conviction is punishable by 10 years to life in state prison, or the death penalty.