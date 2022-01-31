Signal Peak Energy fined $1 million for safety, pollution violations

Signal Peak Energy will pay a $1 million penalty and serve three years probation for health and safety violations at its coal mine 35 miles north of Billings.

Federal Judge Timothy J. Cavan sentenced the company Monday. The penalty consists of four $250,000 fines for mine violations related to environmental safety and mine worker safety.

The environmental violations included not getting federal approval before pumping mine waste into abandoned sections of the mine, including chemicals, unprocessed soil containing heavy metals, arsenic and lead, which were over groundwater tolerances. The pumping occurred more than once and lasted for several weeks.

At one point the waste seeped into active mine areas, causing flooding.

The workers safety violations included instructing an employee with crushed fingers not the report the injury as work-related. In that case the worker was enroute to the hospital when a mine vice president called and ordered the worker to cover it up. The worker's finger had to be amputated.