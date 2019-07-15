A sinkhole has closed the main eastern entry point to Joliet.
The bridge connecting Main Street in Joliet with Joliet Fromberg Road was closed after the sinkhole was discovered Monday morning, Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Tom Kohley said.
The hole measures 15-feet-by-5-feet and is 4 feet deep, according to a post to the Carbon Alert Facebook page, which shares emergency information for Carbon County.
The sinkhole was likely caused by erosion under the bridge abutment after prolonged high water on Rock Creek, Kohley said.
Fixing the bridge is high priority for the county because of how heavily trafficked the road is, he said. While the main entrance into Joliet is by Highway 212, the bridge is the most direct entrance to the town from the east. With the bridge closed, the next-nearest ways to cross Rock Creek from the east are by traveling 3 miles to the southwest (halfway to Boyd) or 4 miles to the northeast (all the way to Montaqua).
The county's plans are to temporarily repair the hole as quickly as possible — within the next few days, Kohley, said — but the damage is severe enough that it will take some engineering to fix it long-term. As part of that long-term fix, the county will need to find a way to prevent further erosion from high water under the bridge, he said.
He estimated the cost of a quick solution at less than $1,000. He was reluctant to estimate the cost of the long-term repairs, as it's not yet clear what those repairs will involve.