Six charged in federal court with kidnapping Indigenous teen on Fort Peck Reservation

Six people have been in indicted in federal court in connection to the kidnapping and assault of an Indigenous teenage girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation last year.

All six allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old girl, according to charging documents filed in U.S. District Court Earlier this month, and all of the accused are residents of Wolf Point. The charges followed an investigation conducted by the FBI, Fort Peck Law Enforcement, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office and Wolf Point Police Department.

Cheri Cruz Granbois, Dylan Troy Jackson, Elmarie Amelia Weeks, Lavanchie Patricia Goodbird, Kaylee Jade Jackson and Patti Jo Annunciata Mail allegedly abducted the teen Sept. 15, 2021, court documents said. Prior to the indictment, RCSO named Granbois, 20, as a suspect in the kidnapping, the Gazette previously reported.

Five of the accused have pleaded not guilty during arraignments in U.S. District Court in Great Falls, according to court records. Only Dylan Jackson has yet to appear. Dylan Jackson, Granbois, Weeks, Goodbird and Mail are facing counts of kidnapping of individual under 18, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault resulting in substantial injury of a minor. Kaylee Jackson faces only one count of kidnapping an individual under 18, court documents said.

The 15-year-old’s abduction last year prompted an Amber Alert, with RCSO stating several people assaulted the girl before forcing her into a pickup truck allegedly driven by Granbois. The same day the alert was issued, the sheriff’s office announced the girl had been found.

If convicted of kidnapping, the six could face up to 20 years in prison, along with a fine of up to $250,000.