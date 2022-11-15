Ski areas opening for holiday riding in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho

Cold, snowy weather has downhill and backcountry skiers and snowboarders excited about the upcoming season across Montana.

Some ski areas, like Great Divide outside of Helena and Lookout Pass on the Montana-Idaho border, have already opened with early season conditions. On Friday, Nov. 18, Ski Discovery near Anaconda will open.

According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, a storm on Wednesday is expected to bring another 5 to 6 inches of snow to the mountains around Cooke City, Big Sky and Bozeman. Cold nights are helping ski areas with snowmaking equipment beef up what nature has provided.

For big mountain skiers, Big Sky Resort will open on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. for the season. Four lifts (Swift Current 6, Explorer, Challenger and Iron Horse) will be open to access 2,000 acres of terrain. Ramcharger 8 will open on Thanksgiving Day, once early-season race camps are concluded, adding an additional 500 acres.

Tickets are reduced to $98 for the first few weeks of the season before jumping to as much as $229 by the Christmas holiday week.

“We’re looking forward to the most expansive opening day in our history, with great coverage thanks to more than 5 feet of early season snow and round-the-clock snowmaking work,” said Troy Nedved, the resort’s general manager, in a statement.

After opening last weekend, Lookout Pass will open again on Friday for another three days of skiing.

Matt Sawyer, marketing and sales director at Lookout Pass, said early season conditions exist and visitors may encounter potential obstacles and areas with thin coverage.

"You should bring equipment you feel matches early season conditions," Sawyer said. "If all you have is new gear, you may want to wait for more snow."

Likewise, Great Divide is open on weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here’s the proposed opening dates for some of Montana’s other ski areas: Red Lodge Mountain, Nov. 25; Whitefish Mountain Resort, Dec. 7; Showdown Montana, Dec. 9; Bridger Bowl, Dec. 9; Snowbowl, Dec. 9.

In nearby Idaho, opening dates for ski areas include: • Grand Targhee Resort in "Wydaho" opens Nov. 18; Schweitzer will offer skiers and boarders a sneak peek Nov. 19-20, with daily operations starting Nov. 25; Sun Valley Resort will open for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, with the lifts on Dollar Mountain beginning to turn Dec. 9.; and Silver Mountain Resort will open Nov. 25.

In Wyoming, Jackson Hole has announced a Nov. 25 opening day. The resort is boasting a 36-inch base in Rendezvous Bowl. Sleeping Giant ski area outside Cody is projecting a Dec. 2 opening day.

Many smaller ski areas are assessing conditions before announcing opening dates.