Slide closes road into Makoshika State Park

Wetter weather caused a portion of a hill to break off and slide onto the main road into Makoshika State Park, temporarily closing the route.

There is concern that additional slides could occur, according to acting park manager Spencer Morris.

The slide likely began the morning of Monday or Tuesday, and more sliding occurred Tuesday evening, according to a Fish, Wildlife & Parks news release. The slide area is located a half-mile south of Cains Campground.

“After a long, dry season, recent weather events including wet snow and rains have created the conditions to cause this slide,” Morris said. “The slide could, at any time, fully move, causing a total blockage of the road. For safety concerns, the park has closed the road to the southern part of the park. Because of the uncertainty of the slide and for the safety of the public, we are also asking that people not enter the area by foot. At this time, is it unknown when the road and southern part of the park will be re-opened.”

Local weather stations recorded less than a quarter-inch of precipitation over the past five days in Glendive.