Slide closes road into Makoshika State Park

Wetter weather caused a portion of a hill to break off and slide onto the main road into Makoshika State Park, temporarily closing the route.
There is concern that additional slides could occur, according to acting park manager Spencer Morris.
The slide likely began the morning of Monday or Tuesday, and more sliding occurred Tuesday evening, according to a Fish, Wildlife & Parks news release. The slide area is located a half-mile south of Cains Campground.
“After a long, dry season, recent weather events including wet snow and rains have created the conditions to cause this slide,” Morris said. “The slide could, at any time, fully move, causing a total blockage of the road. For safety concerns, the park has closed the road to the southern part of the park. Because of the uncertainty of the slide and for the safety of the public, we are also asking that people not enter the area by foot. At this time, is it unknown when the road and southern part of the park will be re-opened.”
Local weather stations recorded less than a quarter-inch of precipitation over the past five days in Glendive.
Access to Cains Campground has not been affected by the slide. Campers in the upper campgrounds have been notified of the danger and were asked to evacuate. A barricade has been set up to prevent people from traveling past Cains Campground. Portions of the road known as the switchbacks are not accessible.
Other areas in the park are still accessible, including the visitor’s center, disc golf course, Cains Campground and group-use pavilion, along with trails including Blue Bird, Paramount, Buccaneer and Diane Gabriel.
Members of FWP’s Design and Construction bureau are expected to be on site next week to analyze the slide, but it is not known how long the barricade will remain in place.
In 2011, heavy rains damaged the switchback portion of the road requiring FWP to rebuild the route. The $2 million construction project was delayed as crews encountered problems anchoring the lower slope’s soils and constructing drains to keep water off the hills. The route was finally reopened to the public in 2015.
The slide this week occurred in an area that was rebuilt in 2019-20.