A plane that crashed with one person on board was discovered in the Roundup area Tuesday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Cessna 150 crashed sometime over night under unknown circumstances while attempting to land at the airport in Roundup, said Allen Kenitzer, a spokesperson with the FAA's office of communications.
The plane is registered out of Canada, according to the FAA.
"Local authorities in Roundup said that only the pilot was on board," Kenitzer said by email. Kenitzer directed The Gazette to speak with local authorities "for more information on the pilot's condition."
Musselshell County Sheriff Shawn Lesnik said he was not immediately available to speak Tuesday morning. He directed questions to the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.
The FAA is investigating the crash. Kenitzer said he expected someone to be on site by late Tuesday.