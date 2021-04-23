Small dinosaur fossil bones found in Montana could be last of small species

“At the end of the Cretaceous, they end up in North America,” Fowler said.

Still uncertain is where they came from. Was it from South America, where the oldest remains have been found, or was it from descendants of the Mongolian species?

“What’s interesting is that regardless of that, it was able to eat no matter where it came from,” Fowler said. “It was a pretty adaptable little guy.”

Collections

Fowler came across alvarezsaurids while still a student at Montana State University doing his doctoral research. In the school’s fossil collection he found a tiny claw and became curious.

“This thing is so distinct there has to be more of them,” he recalled thinking.

Then he found another, smaller one in the collection. He asked a fellow researcher what the claws came from, and the guess was alvarezsaurids.

Fast forward to a recent triceratops dig where one of the team members unearthed another alvarezsaurid claw.

“So that gave us a growth series,” Fowler said, three claws from different-aged dinosaurs.