HELENA — A small earthquake shook an area near Yellowstone National Park on Saturday close to the Idaho-Montana border.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The quake was felt just after 6 a.m. near Cliff Lake about 30 miles northwest of West Yellowstone, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake had a 3.9 preliminary magnitude and was 3.7 miles deep, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage. Residents from West Yellowstone to Bozeman reported feeling it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0