Small plane crash injures 2 in Red Lodge
Airplane accident at Red Lodge Airport

Authorities in Red Lodge are investigating an accident at the Red Lodge Airport on Friday afternoon. The wreck of a four-seat Beechcraft Sundowner shut down the airport and sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Emergency crews responded to a minor crash of a single-engine airplane at Red Lodge Airport shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday. 

The wreck, which appeared to have tipped the four-seat Beechcraft Sundowner on its nose, left two people with minor injuries. The pair was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a statement from Carbon County Sheriff's office. 

Both Red Lodge Police and Red Lodge Fire-Rescue responded, along with Carbon County Sheriff's personnel. The Red Lodge Airport was shut down while officials investigated the crash. 

