Several small wildfires began burning over the weekend in Eastern Montana.
According to the Bureau of Land Management:
- A 30-acre fire began burning Sunday on Bureau of Indian Affairs land in Rosebud County south of Lame Deer. Federal firefighters responded.
- A three acre, lightning-caused fire was detected Saturday on private land in Custer County southeast of Miles City. Local firefighters responded.
- A half-acre fire on state land in Garfield County north of Jordan was controlled by federal and local firefighters Saturday. It was caused by electrical equipment.
- A 41-acre fire in Prairie County southeast of Terry was detected on Bureau of Land Management land on Saturday. Federal firefighters brought the blaze under control Sunday.
The fires come as several larger fires burn in Western Montana. Fire officials have warned that wildfire danger is increasing as weather gets hotter and drier after an unusually wet spring and early summer in southeast Montana.