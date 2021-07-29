Smaller infrastructure bill still favors Montana, Tester says

Democratic leadership had indicated that in order to pass the infrastructure bill would need to have a companion “social infrastructure” package. The companion proposal focuses on things like child care subsidies, Medicare expansion and public health issues like stemming climate change. The latter proposal is estimated to spend $3.5 trillion. Democrats plan to pass it through reconciliation, a process requiring a simple majority vote and not the 60-vote majority needed for the infrastructure bill.

It will take every Democrat in the Senate to the pass the companion package. Tester said he was undecided whether to support the deal. Like Daines on the infrastructure bill, Tester said he would have to see what was proposed.

“It's too early in the process for me to say this a good idea or a bad idea. Are there $3.5 trillion worth of needs out there? There absolutely are,” Tester said. “I intend to vote to move for the debate so that I can get my input on how I think it needs to be utilized. And who knows what the end goal is going to be? Because quite frankly, there's too many questions.”

House Democrats have indicated the infrastructure bill will not be taken up unless the companion package is also delivered by the Senate.

