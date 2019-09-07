* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

About the “Miss Montana”

The C-47 aircraft, housed in the Museum of Mountain Flying in Missoula, was built as part of the United States war effort but was not flown during World War II because the war ended prior to the plane being completed. The plane was flown during the Mann Gulch Fire near Helena in 1949, where 12 smokejumpers and a smoke chaser perished in the fire.