Smuggled elk poses a mystery for Montana wildlife officials

"This hoof disease is a major issue impacting their elk herd," Holland added. “We don’t have it in Montana yet and we don’t want it.”

‘Who knows what the consequences would have been’

At this point it appears that the illegal theft and release of Elk Zero had no impact on Montana's elk population, but that was solely due to dumb luck.

Holland acknowledges that whoever brought the animal to Montana probably didn't understand the ramifications of what they were doing, but the consequences could have been just as detrimental no matter the person's intentions.

With nearly 17 years of service as a game warden, Holland said he's never experienced anything quite like Elk Zero.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen a large mammal moved from one state to another and released," he said. “I’ve been involved in removing fawns from houses where they were kept in the kids’ bedrooms, or they’re being raised as pets, but that’s usually local — people out walking locally and they’ll bring an animal home. This is a whole different level. They literally went out and found an elk in Washington, put it in a trailer, drove it to Montana and let it go."