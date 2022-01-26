After the legalization of recreational marijuana in Montana, law enforcement has had to make changes to the way it trains K9s.

It has also had to retire some working K9s, even after those dogs have been trained off searching for weed.

“What we can’t have is K9s indicating on vehicles, lockers, whatever it is they’re sniffing, on a product that’s legal to be in possession of,” said Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer. “That’s why we don’t have K9s that hit on nicotine or alcohol.”

K9s alerting to the scent of a drug gives law enforcement probable cause to request a search warrant on a vehicle or property. When considering whether to grant a search warrant, a judge can use the K9’s alert to grant the search warrant.

So while dogs are still alerting to illegal drugs like methamphetamine, dogs being trained for law enforcement use in Gallatin County in recent years haven’t been trained on marijuana at all. And dogs that have are being phased out of service.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has two K9s that work with handlers to detect drugs and to help deputies do things like clear an unsecured building or track down someone who has fled a crime scene. The younger of those dogs, Brux, was never trained to detect marijuana, which became legal to possess in Montana in 2021. Legal recreational sales began this year.

But the other dog, a Belgian Malinois named Miles, was trained to detect marijuana. Miles has been trained off marijuana and hasn’t alerted to it in years — but the slim chance that he could alert for a legal substance is too much of a chance for law enforcement to take.

“Things need to be 100%, beyond a reasonable doubt,” Springer said. “Our other K9 has been in service for about a year and, knowing that this was likely coming down the pipe, we did not train him in marijuana detection.”

Miles has mostly retired from drug detection, though he can still sniff for drugs in places where marijuana is still not allowed, like the Gallatin County Detention Center.

“Temporarily, until another dog is ready to go, he’ll keep working with me,” said Doug Lieurance, the K9 deputy who works with Miles. “He’s a dog who’s been trained also to track people who run from us, to search buildings for people who are hiding that may have broken in … he’s also trained to locate articles or evidence.”

Until his replacement K9 is fully trained and ready to go, Miles will still be available to do tracking and searching with the sheriff’s office. After that, he’ll retire and be adopted by Lieurance, who he has lived with since arriving in Bozeman.

“The handler will have the first option of retiring to their home and basically becoming a pet, because obviously there’s that connection between the handler and the dog. They’ve worked together probably most of the dog’s life,” Lieurance said. “Miles will get to come home and be a pet.”

Miles is 7 years old and Lieurance — who has been a K9 handler since 2011 — said he could probably work for a few more years if not for the new changes in the law.

“In my opinion I think he’s got probably 2 or 3 good working years, if they would allow him to continue doing the drug stuff,” Lieurance said. “But at least he’s on the downhill side, the later side, of his working career.”

The dog that will replace Miles is being paid for with a $14,000 grant from the Montana Attorney General’s office. Throughout the state, 23 agencies — including the Bozeman Police Department — have received a combined $300,000 in funding for new law enforcement dogs.

In a press release announcing the funding, Attorney General Austin Knudson said the funding was being made available to help law enforcement find dangerous drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine. And while the dogs will undoubtedly do that, in Gallatin County, that funding is mainly being used to replace dogs that were trained to smell marijuana.

The Bozeman Police Department also received more than $12,000 from the Attorney General’s office and will use it to buy and train Stretch, the department’s newest dog who was not trained to detect marijuana.

Stretch replaced Roman, the department’s older K9 who was trained to detect marijuana. Roman had some medical problems and was fully retired after Stretch started with the police department in 2021.

Ivan, the department’s 3-year-old dog, was never trained to alert to marijuana. Like the sheriff’s office, all of the dogs at the police department are dual-purpose dogs, trained on drug detection and tracking and retrieval.

“We’ve had some ironic timing that the other dog, he (ended up) having to be retired early,” said Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp. “It was proper timing for us to acquire another dog and have it trained without the marijuana component, so the timing worked out good for us.”

While the price tags for these dogs is undoubtedly high — exponentially more expensive than adopting a dog from a shelter like Heart of the Valley — that price tag comes with a huge amount of training.

“There’s a lot of hours (of training) and capabilities these dogs have,” said Officer Derek Dyk, a K9 handler with Bozeman Police Department who works with Ivan. “I would actually be willing to say that’s actually on the cheap end, as far as service dogs go.”

Trainers like Dyk do regular training with their K9s and keep a log of what training they’ve been doing.

“We have to certify every year through American Society of K9 Trainers and go through double blind tests,” Dyk said. “The K9 unit is held to pretty strict standards as far as the amount of training.”

Between the police department and sheriff’s office, there are four law enforcement K9 units in Gallatin County. There’s not always a K9 unit on shift, but if there’s need for one when one isn’t available, the departments work together with each other and other nearby law enforcement, Veltkamp said.

“All our K9 handlers in the area work together very well and all of them also handle regular patrol duties,” he said. “We have a very good relationship with other law enforcement in the area.”

