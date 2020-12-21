 Skip to main content
Snow brings avalanche dangers to some Montana mountains
BILLINGS — Authorities in western and southern Montana say backcountry travelers face heightened avalanche dangers following recent snowfalls.

Avalanche dangers were listed as high on Monday for portions of the Mission, Swan, Rattlesnake and Bitterroot mountains in western Montana.

High avalanche dangers also were forecast for the Lionhead Range in southern Montana.

Since Friday, authorities say three skiers have been killed in avalanches in Colorado and a snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche in the Salt River Range in Wyoming. The deaths were the first reported avalanche fatalities in the U.S. for the 2020-2021 season.

