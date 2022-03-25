 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snowboarder killed in fall at Montana's Big Sky resort

BOZEMAN — A 29-year-old man died after a fall while snowboarding at Montana's Big Sky Resort, authorities said Friday.

Chandler Pelletier, 29, of Belgrade, Mont. died after he reportedly fell while snowboarding in an area of steep terrain known as the North Summit Snowfield, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said.

An investigation into the cause and manner of Chandler's death was ongoing.

A second Wednesday accident at Big Sky left a Utah woman competing in an extreme skiing event with severe injuries including a shattered skull. Mikayla Willis, of Park City, was airlifted to a hospital in Billings, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

