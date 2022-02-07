Snowmobiler killed in avalanche near West Yellowstone

A snowmobiler died on Sunday west of West Yellowstone after an avalanche swept the rider downhill into trees.

Attempts to resuscitate the snowmobiler, who has not been identified, were unsuccessful.

This is the third avalanche fatality in Montana this winter. The first two occurred in the same incident on Jan. 27 north of Cooke City when Minnesota riders Jesse and Carl Thelen were killed. So far this winter nine people have died in avalanches, four of them snowmobilers, three skiers and two snowshoers.

Sunday’s accident occurred in the Lionhead area on Ski Hill. According to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center report, the shallow slide broke across a slope on a steep rollover, partially burying the victim.

“Large avalanches in the West Yellowstone area and near Big Sky and in the Bridger Range are unlikely with the above activity being the tragic exception to overall stability,” the center reported on Monday. “Additionally, these events signify more trouble to come when the wind blows or snow returns.”

Avalanche danger in the area was rated “low” although 5 to 6 inches of new snow had fallen and was being pushed by strong winds.

The fatality is the latest incident involving the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue team in West Yellowstone. Last week the team was dispatched twice to help stranded solo snowmobilers, one in West Denny Creek and the other on Hebgen Mounain.

In a press release, Sheriff Dan Springer encouraged snowmobilers to ride with a partner, call for help as early as possible and to pack survival equipment including food, water, fire starter, a flashlight and a battery pack to charge a cellphone.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 8 Angry 0