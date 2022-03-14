Snowmobiler killed in Wyoming avalanche, 12th death this season

A snowmobiler riding near Willow Park was caught, buried and killed on Saturday in an avalanche in south-central Wyoming.

The victim has not been identified. The rider’s death brings the total number of avalanche fatalities in the United States to 12 so far this winter, three each of which have occurred in Montana and Colorado.

Snowstorms last week increased pressure on an already unstable snowpack, heightening danger for backcountry users around southwest Montana and especially in the Cooke City area, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, which is based in Bozeman.

On Monday, avalanche danger was rated “considerable” near Cooke City after 13 inches of snow fell in three days. Wind accompanying the storm created drifts that are showing sensitivity to being easily triggered.

“Avoid steep slopes. Safe travel requires careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making,” the center advised in its Monday report.

In the mountains near Bozeman, Big Sky and West Yellowstone about 6 to 9 inches of snow fell over the weekend with a weak layer “lurking in the upper foot and a half of the snowpack,” the center noted.

On Sunday a skier near Big Sky was swept over a rock band by an avalanche that broke about 1,000 feet wide on a wind-loaded slope, according to GNFAC. “Thankfully, he walked away with bruises.”

A day earlier, a smaller hard-slab avalanche broke 4- to 8-inches deep and 100-feet wide in the northern Bridger Mountains. The slide was caused by a snowboarder who avoided being swept downhill.

With the forecast calling for warmer weather, the center warned backcountry users to beware of wet avalanches in the afternoon. Despite the warning signs, the avalanche danger for the southwest region was rated only “moderate.”

Although the recent snowfall has been welcomed, the mountains are still behind normal snowpack for this time of the year. Bridger Bowl Ski Area reported a 43- to 44-inch settled base on Monday, 20 inches less than the same date a year ago and 40 inches less than in 2019. That trend exists across southwest Montana where the mountain snowpack ranges from a low of 77% of normal in the Smith-Judith-Musselshell basin to 88% in the Upper Clark Fork, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

In Northwest Montana, which has seen more snowfall, avalanche danger was rated “moderate” by the Flathead Avalanche Center. No ratings were provided for the Missoula area by missoulaavalanche.org. Instead, backcountry users were cautioned to watch for unstable snow, cracking and audible collapses.

