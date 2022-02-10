Snowmobiler's death highlights hidden pockets of avalanche danger

The 30-year-old Iowa snowmobiler who was killed in an avalanche on Sunday had taken all of the right precautions.

An expert rider, Bradie Becker was wearing a chest protector and helmet, according to a Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center report on the fatality. He carried an avalanche airbag to keep him atop the snow should a slide occur. Along with his three fellow riders, Becker had attended avalanche education courses, and they all carried rescue gear and beacons. At the time the group was riding west of West Yellowstone on Ski Hill, the avalanche danger was rated low. The group was familiar with the area, having ridden there for a dozen or more winters.

Yet while motoring alone up a slope, Becker’s sled triggered a small avalanche that broke 4 to 11 inches deep across 75 feet, sweeping him downhill into a tree where he was buried and died of asphyxiation. His fellow riders didn’t witness the accident, so Becker wasn’t dug out for an estimated 15 to 25 minutes. Despite CPR, Becker could not be revived.

“What was working against him was the fact he was above a terrain trap,” said Doug Chabot, director of the GNFAC. “Even though it was a small hill, the consequences were high.”

A similar situation occurred outside of Cooke City on Sawtooth Mountain on Feb. 2, Chabot noted. A skier triggered an avalanche on a steep, rocky, south-facing slope and was swept almost 600 feet downhill, partially burying him. Luckily, his partner was able to dig him out in less than two minutes.

“That’s somewhat similar because the terrain has big consequences,” Chabot said. “You can’t make a mistake.”

Similar terrain traps are creek drainages with steep yet small slopes, he noted.

Becker is the third snowmobiler to die in Montana this winter. Two other riders were killed in December near Cooke City. A fourth snowmobiler was killed in Big Sky when he crashed into a tree. Nationally, four snowmobilers have died in avalanches this winter along with five other avalanche fatalities in states across the West. Last winter set a record for 37 avalanche deaths, topping the 36 killed in the 2009-10 season.

The slide in the Lionhead Mountains occurred at an elevation of 8,125 feet in an area known to avalanche. In 2012 a large slide on the slope broke off trees, according to the GNFAC. After 7 to 8 feet of snow piled up in the region in December, snowfall had been minimal for the past month, with only 14 inches falling.

“We’ve got in this zone of low danger, but sprinkled in the mountains are these little spots of instability,” Chabot said. “Low danger doesn’t mean no danger. There are a few places that can catch you off-guard. It’s unfortunate.”

More snow would help, Chabot said, although that would bury the top 18 inches of current snow that has several weak layers within it.

“Once it starts to snow, we start to load it and will have widespread avalanches,” he said.

On the other hand, “As we go longer without snow, people go farther and wider to look for untracked snow,” Chabot said, leading them to places like the Ski Hill terrain trap.

Last February had record-breaking snowfall, but the 14 day outlook is for normal to below normal precipitation and above average temperatures. On Friday, however, the Beartooth Front between Red Lodge and Nye and the east side of the Bighorn Mountains were under a winter weather advisory with 2 to 4 inches of snow forecast.

“Nowhere has a lot of snow, but we’re still getting some,” Chabot said.

That attracts riders and skiers from the region, as well as from across the United States, to popular snowmobiling areas like the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming, Cooke City and West Yellowstone regions.

A funeral mass will be held for Becker at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Divine Mercy Parish - St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Algona, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, Becker's family has requested that memorials be directed to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center in Bradie's name.

