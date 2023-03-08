Thanks to recent snowstorms, mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at near average rates.

The March 1 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 104% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 101% of average, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. By March 1, about 80% of the total mountain snowfall has typically accumulated. Mountain snow normally peaks near April 17.

Montana's heaviest snowpack accumulated so far, compared to normal, has been in the Smith, Judith and Musselshell rivers' headwaters where there is 118% of normal. That region is followed by the Madison and Gallatin basins with 116% and 110% of normal, respectively.

The Bitterroot and Kootenai river drainages have the lowest snowpacks compared to average at 83%.

Given the current amount of snow in the mountains, the Corps is predicting spring runoff into Fort Peck and other Missouri River reservoirs above Sioux City, Iowa, at 21.5 million acre feet, 84% of average. February runoff in the basin was 1.0 MAF, 86% of average.

“Despite some improvement in basin conditions, we expect 2023 runoff to remain below average,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “Soil moisture has improved slightly in some areas, but drought conditions still exist across most of the basin.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of Montana abnormally to extremely dry. The long-range forecast for the month of March shows the western half of the state suffering through below-normal temperatures with precipitation predicted to be 30% to 40% above normal for all but the northwestern corner of the state.

The same holds true over much of Wyoming, with mountains feeding the Bighorn River averaging about 106% of average snowpack.

Releases out of Fort Peck Dam were cut earlier this month to 5,000 cubic feet per second. The water elevation on the lake is sitting near 2,218.6 feet with the level expected to rise slightly by the end of the month. The bottom level of the boat ramp at Hell Creek Recreational Area sits an at elevation of 2,229 feet, according to the Corps.

The Northwestern Division, Missouri River Basin Water Management Division will host a series of public meetings the week of April 3. The Montana meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Fort Peck Community College in Poplar.