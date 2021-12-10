Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving

She said a big part of the hospital's financial assistance effort is helping people sign up for public health coverage and that few need financial aid now that many patients qualify for Medicaid as a result of the expansion of the state's program in 2016.

That doesn't help people who don't qualify, like Kirkaldie.

What counts as a community benefit

Montana hospitals use local needs assessments to help them decide how to spend their community benefit money.

Billings' regional assessments found residents needed better access to healthy foods. Melissa Henderson, a manager for Healthy by Design, a community health coalition, said Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and the local health department pay for its two full-time employees, who organize a farmers market and advocate for creating bike paths, among other things.

She said it's powerful to have the area's largest employers advocating for improvements like bike lanes even when no money is given.

"What I see is the hospitals are really doing their best to have an impact on their community," Henderson said.