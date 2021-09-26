Some of Bozeman's homeless find safe summer shelter at pond

While people don’t hassle him often, and he feels safe for the most part at the pond, Josh said it’s clear some people don’t think they should be there.

“They don’t even have to say a word, they just give you a look,” he said. “There’s a stigma about homeless people” — that they’re dangerous, all in active addiction or living off the government — “but not the people I know.”

Misconceptions

Marek Ziegler, a community resource officer with Bozeman Police Department, has been doing active, consistent outreach to homeless people for about two years. He visits camps around Bozeman, including the one at Bozeman Pond. He talks with the residents, sees if they need anything, reminds them to follow the law.

He said the number of people who are unable to afford a home in Bozeman has grown and put people — mainly locals, though recently more folks from other areas — on the street.

“I think a lot of the misconception around here is that this is a choice. And, really, it’s not,” Ziegler said. “A lot of people are struggling here and it’s a multitude of factors, including the housing costs.”