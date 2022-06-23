Some Stillwater River access sites open, but river is still closed to recreation

Cliff Swallow, Absaroka and Fireman's Point fishing access sites on the Stillwater River have been reopened to all public traffic, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks announced on Thursday.

Visitors should be cautious, however, as the river remains higher than normal for this time of year at 5,340 cubic feet per second. Usually it's around 3,300 cfs.

Although the sites are open, the river is still closed to recreation, as are the East Rosebud and Rosebud rivers. The closure is due to dangerous conditions following last week's flooding.

Other sites open only to walk-in traffic are: Jeffrey’s Landing on the Stillwater River; Rosebud Isle on the East Rosebud River; Holmgren Ranch on the Yellowstone River; and Indian Fort on the Yellowstone.

The Yellowstone River at Livingston was running at 17,300 cfs on Thursday, compared to the usual 12,00 to 13,000 cfs at this time of the year. FWP opened the Yellowstone River to recreation on Thursday.

Two fishing access sites – Whitebird and Swinging Bridge on the lower Stillwater River – will remain closed to all traffic because of flood damage that includes bridges and roadways that were washed away.

Buffalo Jump, Moraine and Castle Rock fishing access sites on the Stillwater are open to walk-in traffic, but the county roads leading to them are closed, making any access difficult.

The most up-to-date information on river is available on the FWP website at http://fwp.mt.gov and follow the link to “Restrictions & Closures.”

