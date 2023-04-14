Select roads in Yellowstone National Park will open to the public, weather permitting, at 8 a.m. on April 21.

On April 22, entrance fees will be waived in celebration of National Park Week.

Roads that will be open include: the West Entrance (West Yellowstone) to Old Faithful (via Madison Junction); Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris Junction and Madison Junction); and Norris Junction to Canyon Village.

Additional park roads will open throughout May, weather permitting.

The park's North Entrance at Gardiner and Northeast Entrance (Silver Gate and Cooke City) are open year-round. Both road corridors have been repaired after last year's historic flood.

Due to a severe winter of above-average snowpack and continued cold temperatures, wildlife such as bison, elk and moose are stressed and weak. Bison and elk often use roads as travel corridors when the snow is deep, and higher than usual snowbanks this year prevent them from easily moving off the road. Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and 25 yards from all other wildlife. Do not crowd or push wildlife.

There may be a high number of winter-killed carcasses due to the severity of the winter. When bears emerge from hibernation they look for food and often feed on elk and bison that died over the winter. Sometimes bears will react aggressively to encounters with people when feeding on carcasses. Protect yourself and bears. Stay alert, carry bear spray and know how to use it.

Services in the spring are limited. Visitors are encouraged to check the park’s current conditions before arrival. Watch for quickly changing weather conditions and the possibility of temporary road closures. Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions and snow and ice may cover sections of road.

For additional details, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/yell or download the National Park Service App.