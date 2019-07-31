Yellowstone National Park officials are reminding visitors that the Chittenden Road and trailhead parking area, and the Mount Washburn Trail via the Chittenden Road will be closed Aug. 6-8.
In addition, the Mount Washburn Trail and trailhead parking lot at Dunraven Pass will close Aug. 6-27 for improvements.
On Aug. 6-8, the summit of Mount Washburn will be inaccessible. Then on Aug. 9-27, the summit of Mount Washburn will be accessible only via the Chittenden trailhead parking area.
Located north of Canyon Junction, the closures are necessary for public safety and to stage material (44,000 pounds of log pilings and concrete, four dump truck loads of cold mix asphalt and three dump truck loads of weed-free gravel).
The materials will be used to replace a deteriorated multi-tiered log crib that structurally supports the Mount Washburn Trail; and to repair the unpaved Chittenden Road and resurface of the historic Mount Washburn Fire Lookout parking area.
Yellowstone has more than 900 miles of hiking trails. In lieu of Mount Washburn, consider hiking Bunsen Peak near Mammoth Hot Springs, Purple Mountain north of Madison Junction, or Avalanche Peak along the East Entrance Road.
Updated trail information can be found on the Backcountry Situation Report and at visitor centers.