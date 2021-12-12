Someone believed her: Montana COVID recovery program gives hope to long-haulers

“In post-COVID recovery, we look at all the factors. We take a whole body approach and treat each patient differently,” Kjono said.

When Nieset identified the need for the program, he knew that ease of access would be critical in order to serve the huge number of patients reporting prolonged symptoms. So, with the Medicare expansion to include coverage for telehealth, Nieset changed the traditional medical landscape.

“Eighty-five percent of the time the answer is through history taking…when we talked with patients, people prefer the phone. Zoom is not the future,” Nieset said.

Follow-ups to assess response to medication can also be done via phone call.

The recovery program is booked at least for the next two months serving Montanans as far as the eastern part of the state as well as patients from Washington, North Dakota, Idaho and Wyoming, according to Kjono.

Denise lives in Billings, but has only traveled once for a full day of testing at Benefis since her June intake phone call.

Before she found the program, she was preparing to move her whole life to Salt Lake City, which had the nearest COVID recovery program she could find.