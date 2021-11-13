South Carolina man pleads guilty to human trafficking in Montana and other states

A South Carolina man pleaded guilty Friday to human and drug trafficking charges that spanned multiple states, including Montana, and involved coercing women and girls into prostitution.

Louis Gregory Venning, 41, faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine for sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, sex trafficking of a minor, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. The charges stemmed from federal indictments filed in 2019 and 2020, which alleged Venning recruited and coerced at least 15 women and girls over a period of about eight years.

A grand jury indicted Venning on multiple counts of sex and drug trafficking following his arrest in May 2020. He had previously pleaded guilty to charges involving commercial sex in Missouri and Tennessee, according to documents filed in Montana District Court.

Prosecutors alleged that Venning used violence or the threat of violence, along with drugs, to force women and girls into commercial sex in Billings and other Montana towns. He transported one survivor from Montana to Missouri and Georgia for prostitution in 2012, court documents say. In August 2018, he coerced a girl in Billings under the age of 18 into prostitution and allegedly assaulted another survivor in 2019 who he recruited in Missoula.