South Carolina man pleads guilty to human trafficking in Montana and other states

A South Carolina man pleaded guilty Friday to human and drug trafficking charges that spanned multiple states, including Montana, and involved coercing women and girls into prostitution.
Louis Gregory Venning, 41, faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine for sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, sex trafficking of a minor, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. The charges stemmed from federal indictments filed in 2019 and 2020, which alleged Venning recruited and coerced at least 15 women and girls over a period of about eight years.
A grand jury indicted Venning on multiple counts of sex and drug trafficking following his arrest in May 2020. He had previously pleaded guilty to charges involving commercial sex in Missouri and Tennessee, according to documents filed in Montana District Court.
Prosecutors alleged that Venning used violence or the threat of violence, along with drugs, to force women and girls into commercial sex in Billings and other Montana towns. He transported one survivor from Montana to Missouri and Georgia for prostitution in 2012, court documents say. In August 2018, he coerced a girl in Billings under the age of 18 into prostitution and allegedly assaulted another survivor in 2019 who he recruited in Missoula.
Two survivors told investigators that Venning gave them cocaine while they worked for him in commercial sex. FBI investigators also found a Facebook account connected to Venning in which he posted photos of himself with large amounts of cash and drugs. Venning also used Facebook in order to recruit women into his sex trafficking operation, documents say.
He reached an agreement with prosecutors before he was set to go to trial on Monday, when several survivors were expected to testify against him. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided over the plea agreement, in which nine other counts of sex and drug trafficking were dismissed.
A co-defendant in the cases against Venning, Destiny Lachelle Nilsen, pleaded guilty for her role in driving Venning and two women to a Billings bus station in August 2019. He intended to travel with the women to Georgia to engage in prostitution, according to court documents. Nilsen is awaiting sentencing.
Venning is in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Center. His sentencing is scheduled for March 2022.
In June of this year, Yellowstone County District Court convicted a New Mexico man of coercing a 17-year-old into prostitution. Lavondrick Terelle Hogues, 35, is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of sending the girl and a woman to engage in prostitution in New Mexico, Texas, North Dakota and Montana.
Anyone suspecting that they or someone they know may be victims of human trafficking can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or talk with an advocate online.