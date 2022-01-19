 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Crazy Mountain land exchange finalized
South Crazy Mountain land exchange finalized

After more than a decade of work, the Custer Gallatin National Forest has finalized its South Crazy Land Exchange, acquiring two easements and exchanging approximately 1,920 acres of forest for 1,877.5 acres of private lands.

The acreage in the Crazies, located northeast of Livingston, are now open to public use.

"Our team is pleased to bring this exchange to the finish line and have these sections in the public estate," said Mary Erickson, forest supervisor, in a press release. "Completion of this exchange demonstrates progress in this highly valued and complex landscape.

"While we recognize there is work ahead to continue improving public access and land consolidation in the Crazy Mountains, it feels good to pause to celebrate this step forward," she added. "We’re thankful for the interest and passion that people have for this area, and for the cooperation and support from landowners and partners in making this a reality.”

The newly acquired sections consolidate forest lands, creating a larger block of clearly identifiable public lands, benefiting dispersed recreation opportunities. The exchange should reduce unintended trespass issues with intermingled private lands and save administrative maintenance costs, the agency said. 

The Over Snow Vehicle Use Map and the Motor Vehicle Use Map should still be consulted for travel regulations. 

