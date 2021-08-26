South Dakota AG gets fines, no jail time in pedestrian death

The attorney general was driving home to Pierre from a political fundraiser on Sept. 12 when he struck the 55-year-old Boever, who was walking on the side of a highway. In a 911 call after the crash, Ravnsborg was initially unsure about what he hit and then concluded it had been a deer. He said he didn’t realize he struck a man until he returned to the crash scene the next day and discovered the body of Boever, who was killed at age 55.

Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to charges of making an illegal lane change and using a phone while driving, which each carry a sentence of up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine. He had been charged with three misdemeanors, but prosecutors dropped a careless driving charge as part of the deal.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such for the purposes of sentencing.

Ravnsborg didn't attend the hearing — he didn't have to and was represented by his attorney, Tim Rensch. That angered Boever's family.

“Why, after having to wait nearly a year, do we not have the chance to face him?” Boever's sister, Jane Boever, asked the court, adding “his cowardly behavior leaves us frustrated.”