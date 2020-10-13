South Dakota AG told 911 he hit 'something' in fatal crash

But Nick Nemec, Boever's cousin, said he was frustrated with how slow the investigation was proceeding. Boever's body was cremated about a week after he was killed, leading Nemec to question why has taken more than a month for a full autopsy report to be released.

“I understand you want to do a thorough job, but it sure does seem like it's gone on to the back burner,” he said.

Crash investigations in the state usually take around a month to complete, and Noem said she called for the news conference to give as “much information as we can that would be appropriate to release at this time.”

Officials released little else and said the investigation may take several more weeks. Price said investigators have faced delays as they travel back and forth from North Dakota while awaiting the complete autopsy report.

Such accidents would ordinarily be investigated by the South Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which answers to the attorney general’s office. The other agencies took on the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest, but Ravnsborg has continued to work as attorney general.

Noem declined to comment on whether he should have taken a leave of absence during the investigation and said she has not been in communication with him.

