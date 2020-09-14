South Dakota attorney general reported hitting a deer, but man's body found next morning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota's attorney general reported hitting a deer Saturday night but actually hit and killed a man whose body was found the next morning, the Department of Public Safety said Monday morning.

Gov. Kristi Noem said at a Sunday afternoon press conference in Sioux Falls that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had been involved in a fatal crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the East River town of Highmore. No other details were released.

What follows is from the DPS news release:

Ravnsborg, a 44-year-old from Pierre, was driving a sedan westbound on U.S. Highway 14 on Saturday night. He told the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office that around 10:30 p.m. he hit a deer a mile west of Highmore.

The release does not say if Ravnsborg stopped to confirm that he hit a deer or inspect his vehicle for damage. It also doesn't say if Ravnsborg called 911, the non-emergency line or someone from the office. The Rapid City Journal has requested audio recordings of this call and all other calls related to the crash.

The body Joe Boever, a 55-year-old from Highmore, was found the next morning. The release does not say where Boever was found or who found him.