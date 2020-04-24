South Dakota continues malaria drug trial despite FDA alert

Noem has said that the state has enough of the medication to treat 100,000 patients. The state is also pitching in funding for the trial.

The governor's spokeswoman Maggie Seidel said that the final amount of funding from the state has not yet been determined and that it would come out of federal funding for addressing the coronavirus.

South Dakota health officials reported one more death from COVID-19 on Friday as the total number of confirmed cases surpassed 2,000.

Almost 90% of the confirmed cases were reported in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which both contain parts of the state’s largest city, Sioux Falls.

Noem said on Friday she will extend an executive order for two more weeks, telling people in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to stay home if they are vulnerable to COVID-19 as cases.

A Smithfield pork processing plant was the epicenter of the outbreak in the city, with more than 1,000 cases tied to the plant.