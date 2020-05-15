South Dakota COVID-19 death toll rises to 44; 95 new cases Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One person died and 95 new cases of coronavirus were identified Friday in South Dakota. The person who died was a female in her 80s from Minnehaha County.

Twenty-four of the 44 people who have died from COVID-19 illnesses in South Dakota were over 80. Thirty-six of the 44 were over 60. That is one reason Gov. Kristi Noem and the Health Department have begun a mass testing program at nursing homes and assisted living facilities across South Dakota.

Once again, the number of positive tests followed the number of total tests completed. South Dakota completed 941 tests Thursday. The total percentage of positive tests is about 10 percent for the past week.

Three of the new cases were in Pennington County where 62 tests were completed Thursday. That increases the total number of cases in the county to 43 and 28 of those cases are still active. Meade County completed nine negative tests and Lawrence County completed seven negative tests. Fall River and Custer counties each completed three negative tests.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said that Pennington County cases doubling in a week isn't a surprise.

"We will see more cases as we open things up more," Clayton said. "People need to take appropriate precautions as they get out more."