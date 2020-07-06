South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Noem doesn't plan anything similar, Seidel said. She cast Noem's decision to fly on Air Force One as a demonstration of how to live with the virus. Seidel pointed to comments from the World Health Organization that the spread of the virus is "rare" from asymptomatic people. But that runs counter to guidance from public health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that advises people to wear masks when interacting with people outside their household.

Asked about Trump's interaction with Noem, the White House noted the frequency with which the president is tested.

"The president is tested constantly, has tested negative, and those around him are tested as well," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

When asked why Noem was allowed to travel on Air Force One, McEnany referred the question to the Secret Service, but added: "They take the president's health very seriously. They would never put him in a situation that would put him in harm's way."