South Dakota man who tested positive for coronavirus first to die in state

PIERRE, S.D. — In a press conference Tuesday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said five South Dakotans have presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus, including a Pennington County man who died. He was in his 60s and had underlying medical issues, according to the governor.

The other four live in Minnehaha, Beadle, Davison and Charles Mix counties, according to the Department of Health.

Noem issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 earlier Tuesday:

“The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Pierre has confirmed the first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Dakota,” said Noem. “The cases are travel related. While we wait for the CDC to conduct their confirmatory testing, the Department of Health staff is working to identify additional people who came in close contact with these individuals to decrease the spread of illness.”

“Our team has been preparing for weeks, and I am confident we have the right people in place to address this fluid situation. Without panicking, I encourage all South Dakotans to take this seriously — now is the time to prepare and to stay informed.”

