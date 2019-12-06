CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — A South Dakota plane crash that killed nine of the 12 family members who were returning from a pheasant hunting trip is listed as one of the deadliest private plane crashes in the nation's history.
The Nov. 30 plane crash in Chamberlain and three other crashes rank as the second-deadliest private plane accidents in the U.S. since 2002, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s database.
In 1968 near Rapid City, South Dakota, nine people also died in a plane crash due to what the NTSB says was improper preparation and failure to compensate for wind conditions, according to information from the board's database.
Champion golfer Payne Stewart and five others died when the plane crashed near Mina, South Dakota, in 1999. The plane had left Orlando and was bound for Dallas. The plane had gone off course and cruised for several hours before running out of fuel and crashing. The cabin somehow depressurized and the crew became incapacitated, according to the NTSB. The reason why the cabin depressurized remains unknown.
Weather is also believed to be an influence in the Chamberlain crash. The area had been experiencing winter storm conditions at the time of the crash, according to information from the National Weather Service in Aberdeen.
You have free articles remaining.
The NTSB database has 173 fatal crash reports dating back to 1964 in South Dakota.
Of those 173 fatal crashes, 10 have occurred in January; five in February; seven in March; 14 in April; 13 in May; 22 in June; 20 in July; 14 in August; 23 in September and 15 each in October, November and December, respectively.
There were 393 U.S. civil aviation deaths in 2018, an increase from 347 in 2017, according to the NTSB. Most aviation deaths in 2018 took place during general aviation operations — all civilian flying except scheduled passenger airline service — when 381 were killed, compared to 331 in 2017, according to an article by AccuWeather.
One of Montana's deadliest plane crashes according to NTSB occurred Dec. 18, 1992, in Billings, when a Cessna 550 crash killed eight people.
Flying into Billings Logan International Airport from its previous stop in Watertown, South Dakota, the twin-engine Cessna Citation had been following a Boeing 757 too closely, a crash investigation would later determine. The Cessna became caught in the turbulence following the larger aircraft, causing it to suddenly drop from the sky and crash into a School District 2 warehouse on the 200 block of North 12th Street.
The other deadliest plane crash in Montana occurred Sept. 29, 1973, near Utica. In that case, the CESSNA 402B crashed after the pilot lost control, killing eight people.