South Dakota reports 47 virus deaths, anticipates vaccines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota on Wednesday reported that 47 people had died from COVID-19, one of the highest single-day death tallies since the pandemic began.

The state has reported more than 50 deaths in a day only twice — both in November. The total number of deaths stands at 995. The rate of death from the virus has risen dramatically in recent weeks, and the state now has the nation's ninth-highest number of deaths per capita. There were 107.5 deaths per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

But health officials did offer some good news. They are expecting to receive the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine in the next two weeks if it is authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. Medical workers caring for COVID-19 patients will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by people in elder care facilities.

The state is expecting 7,800 doses of a vaccine manufactured by Pfizer Inc. to arrive on Dec. 15. That will be enough to begin vaccinations for less than 1% of the state's roughly 885,000 people. But health officials said they expect to receive weekly shipments of vaccines until they are widely available, though that could take several months.