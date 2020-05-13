South Dakota tribe says sovereignty allows checkpoints

Noem's spokesman, Ian Fury, said Wednesday that her office would respond to Frazier's letter “at the appropriate time.”

The governor said Tuesday that she planned to send a similar letter to the Oglala Sioux Tribe. The tribe did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Noem's actions. The governor said her administration has received complaints about the checkpoints and they have caused problems for people who are trying to access the reservation for reasons such as ranching or store deliveries.

Frazier asked the governor to forward any complaints her office receives to the tribe, but he said he thinks she is exaggerating the problem. He said he has visited some of the nine checkpoints the tribe set up and it takes less than two minutes for drivers to pass through them. Ambulances would also be allowed through without having to stop, he said.

The tribes have criticized the governor for not issuing sweeping stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Amid concerns that Native Americans could be particularly vulnerable to the disease, tribes across the country have monitored their borders and mandated testing for all members.