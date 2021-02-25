Southwest Airlines announces service to Bozeman

Beginning May 27, Southwest Airlines will begin its first service in Montana with flights between Bozeman, Denver and Las Vegas.

The daily service includes two flights each way between Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and Denver with one way fares starting at $39 each way, according to a press release from the airline.

The service to Denver will begin with two flights each way starting at $39 each way, and will increase to 4 flights each way on June 6.

“The Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Bozeman and Gallatin County welcome Southwest Airlines to southwest Montana. We LUV the fact that Southwest Airlines will be offering for the first time ease of access for Montanans to their great network,” said Daryl W. Schliem, Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO in a press release.

