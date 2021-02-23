Special Olympics Montana in final lap of $10 million endowment campaign

“That money would then be distributed to the local and area programs,” he said.

Foley, who has volunteered for the organization for nearly a decade, said the campaign began with guidance from Scott, and was set to conclude in Sept. 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 caused the fundraising to go on hiatus.

“And that was primarily because the competitions went on hiatus, so we set it aside for about six or seven months and it’s now been re-instituted and reinvigorated,” he said.

Norbie, who previously served as CEO of Special Olympics Montana during his nearly 30 years with the nonprofit, said an endowment would be a sustainable source of revenue during challenging times like the past year.

“There will always be a need for our regular fundraisers, but the endowment will help level out the peaks and troughs. We won’t have to stumble so much when we encounter times like this past year, or the recession 10 years ago,” Norbie said.

The endowment campaign will now through June 30. Those who wish to contribute to the endowment can contact Norbie at bnorbie@somt.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.