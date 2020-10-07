Spectrum deals with internet outage in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado

Spectrum users were experiencing issues in Billings early Wednesday morning, although by 10 a.m. some customers had regained service. There were Spectrum internet outages in Missoula and Great Falls.

The outage's impact extended to other utilities as well. Jo Dee Black, spokesperson for NorthWestern Energy, was just starting her work day at her home in Great Falls when her internet went out.

"I was listening to the radio through my smart speaker. That kept working, so I wasn’t quite sure what had happened. I was able to connect back into work by using my hotspot on my phone," she said.

Although the outage lasted only about half an hour, she said, many other sales representatives for NorthWestern Energy working from home were suddenly unable to do their jobs. The outage prompted the company to issue a statement warning of longer wait times and enacted its emergency plan.