Spectrum deals with internet outage in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado

The internet provider Spectrum acknowledged Wednesday morning it was dealing with a service issue affecting multiple states, including Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.
A customer service Twitter account for the company posted about the service issue at about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, saying that engineers were investigating and "working towards a resolution."
The social media post made no mention of when the issue could be resolved, and did not specify the nature of the problem.
"An issue on a third-party carrier’s network impacted service for Spectrum customers this morning. Service was restored at approximately 9 a.m.," said Bret Picciolo, the senior director of communication for parent company Charter's northwest region.
For hours before the company posted about the outage, multiple Twitter users claiming to be from different parts of Montana took to the social media site Wednesday morning to ask the company for answers about the internet outage.
Picciolo said in an email that the outage was not caused to network congestion from customers working from home or remote learning.
"Throughout the pandemic, our network has continued to perform well on the downstream and upstream overall. We continue to monitor the situation — and our network — closely and are poised to adjust resources as needed," he wrote.
Spectrum users were experiencing issues in Billings early Wednesday morning, although by 10 a.m. some customers had regained service. There were Spectrum internet outages in Missoula and Great Falls.
MTN News reported there were outages in various parts of their viewing area, including Bozeman, Belgrade, Butte, Deer Lodge and Livingston.
The outage's impact extended to other utilities as well. Jo Dee Black, spokesperson for NorthWestern Energy, was just starting her work day at her home in Great Falls when her internet went out.
"I was listening to the radio through my smart speaker. That kept working, so I wasn’t quite sure what had happened. I was able to connect back into work by using my hotspot on my phone," she said.
Although the outage lasted only about half an hour, she said, many other sales representatives for NorthWestern Energy working from home were suddenly unable to do their jobs. The outage prompted the company to issue a statement warning of longer wait times and enacted its emergency plan.
The plan, according to Black, had employees based out of the company's call center in Butte who were left without internet access mobilizing in an auditorium. She said they had access to socially distanced work spaces and PPE, and stayed there for most of the morning until service was restored.
"Utilities have to plan for a pandemic, and this plan worked out really well," she said.
