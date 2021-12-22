Speed a major factor in Montana's 2021 highway fatalities

As of Dec. 13, at least 213 people have died on Montana's highways, an increase of about 16% compared to the two years prior, according to the latest data from Montana Highway Patrol. Sgt. Nelson said those deaths are fairly spread out, with the regions with the highest populations accounting for the most deaths. One of the largest increases by percentage this year has been wrecks in urban areas, which jumped by 114%.

“In my training and experience, I would say that where you’re seeing these violent rollovers within urban areas, speed has definitely become a factor. Not only has speed been a factor, but you also have the combining with the increase in these crashes where seatbelts aren’t worn,” he said.

MHP has about 256 personnel patrolling throughout the state, a number that needs to increase in the interest of reducing crashes and deaths as the state’s population continues to increase, Nelson said.