Speed a major factor in Montana's 2021 highway fatalities

Speed is killing drivers on Montana’s roads.
As highway safety experts examine fatal crashes during 2021, the one factor above all others this year contributing to those wrecks has consistently been driving over the speed limit.
“We’re at a 20% increase [in crashes] overall for the state. That’s still better than predicted as the first part of the year we saw a massive increase in fatal wrecks," said Sgt. Jay Nelson, the Montana Highway Patrol public information officer. "…As far as factors in those crashes, the biggest one that we are seeing is speed with an 85% increase compared to the previous two years.”
An estimate published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in October tracked over 20,000 deaths during the first six months of 2021, an increase of about 18% compared to the first half of 2020. Within that same period, the region of the United States that includes Montana, Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska saw a 25% increase in fatalities.
In an additional report on driving behaviors from March 2020 through June 2021, the NHTSA found that cases of speeding coupled with failure to wear a seat belt were higher than previous years. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg called the number of recent fatalities a crisis, and announced the creation of a new DOT program next year to address it.
As of Dec. 13, at least 213 people have died on Montana's highways, an increase of about 16% compared to the two years prior, according to the latest data from Montana Highway Patrol. Sgt. Nelson said those deaths are fairly spread out, with the regions with the highest populations accounting for the most deaths. One of the largest increases by percentage this year has been wrecks in urban areas, which jumped by 114%.
“In my training and experience, I would say that where you’re seeing these violent rollovers within urban areas, speed has definitely become a factor. Not only has speed been a factor, but you also have the combining with the increase in these crashes where seatbelts aren’t worn,” he said.
MHP has about 256 personnel patrolling throughout the state, a number that needs to increase in the interest of reducing crashes and deaths as the state’s population continues to increase, Nelson said.
The Billings Police Department has conducted nine fatal crash investigations so far in 2021, according to data provided by the department, an increase over seven investigations in 2019 and four in 2020. In the past five years, deadly crash investigations for BPD peaked in 2018 with 13. In Yellowstone County, at least six teenagers have died this year in crashes, with two of them within the city limits.
Three crosses currently stand where Interstate 90 meets North 27th Street in Billings, marking the spot where three men died in November when a semi-truck struck the SUV in which they were traveling. One of those mourned was 44-year-old Alan Winslow, who left behind several children and a wife of 10 years.
“I’m lost without my husband,” said Lori Winslow, who plans to carve her husband’s name into one of those crosses.
The 50-year-old and her son have spent the months since Alan Winslow’s death in search of a place to live. The family had moved to Billings just prior to the wreck and were in the middle of finding a residence when they suddenly had to make plans for a funeral.
Winslow and his brother-in-law Nikolas James Turner, 40, were passengers in the SUV when its driver reportedly tried to make a U-turn on I-90. The three had pulled off the interstate to work on another vehicle.
“That’s what took his life, helping somebody else in need. It’s sad, it’s unfortunate and I hope to God that people learn from this. People are dying all the time, and no family should have to go through this,” Lori Winslow said.